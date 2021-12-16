NHL News: In and Out of COVID Protocol, Enhanced Protocols, Flames, and the Hurricanes

In and out of COVID protocol

Frank Seravalli: The Boston Bruins have placed forward Patrice Bergeron in COVID protocol.

Calgary Flames: The Flames added seven players to COVID protocol – Rasmus Andersson, Byron Froese, Johnny Gaudreau, Erik Gudbranson, Trevor Lewis, Jacob Markstrom, Tyler Pitlick.

Also added were three coaches – Ryan Huska, Kirk Muller, Darryl Sutter – and seven support staff.

Pierre LeBrun: The Carolina Hurricanes didn’t have any positive cases yesterday so it appears today’s game against the Red Wings is a go. If there are positive results before the game, things could change.

Sara Civ: Hurricanes Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, and their trainer had been quarantining in Vancouver. They are going to be able to charter an emergency vehicle and will be able to return to Raleigh today.

Detroit Red Wings: Forwards Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen are in COVID protocol.

Florida Panthers: Five players and one travel party member were placed in protocol – Sam Bennett, Radko Gudas, Ryan Lomberg, Brandon Montour and Carter Verhaeghe.

LA Kings PR: Los Angeles Kings forward Blake Lizotte was activated from COVID protocol.

NHL,com: Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher and defenseman Sami Niku are out protocol and are expected to join the team later this week.

Nashville Predators: Added into COVID protocol are Mikael Granlund, Ryan Johansen, Matt Luff, Michael McCarron, Philip Tomasino and Ben Harpur. Six other members are also in protocol including head coach John Hynes, assistant coaches Dan Lambert and Todd Richards, and goaltending coach Ben Vanderklok.

St. Louis Blues: Goaltender Jordan Binnington is out of COVID protocol.

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tucker Poolman was placed into COVID protocol.

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk are off the COVID protocol list.

Samantha Pell: Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov is in COVID protocol.

Increased protocols

Elliotte Friedman: All teams and players have been informed that there are now enhanced protocols in place until at least January 7th.

Elliotte Friedman: Some of the protocols will include restrictions on the road for indoor dining, masking and distancing in facilities, and daily COVID testing (excluding off days).

Another Flames game postponed

NHL Public Relations: The NHL postpones Saturday’s Flames-Blue Jackets game

“The National Hockey League announced today that, as a result of seven additional Calgary Flames Players and 10 additional staff members entering the NHL’s COVID Protocol, the team’s return to game play is being delayed at least through Satruday, Dec. 18. The decision was made following consultation by the NHL’s, the NHLPA’s and the Club’s medical groups.”

Hurricanes GM says to keep playing

Sara Civ of The Athletic: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell when asked on Tuesday if the NHL should postpone games or keep playing through.

“I think you keep going. You’ve got a 32-team league, and right now there are a lot of teams that have only one guy out or don’t have anyone out. I don’t think you stop the league at this point. I think you make the most of it and move forward the best you can.”

COVID absences and emergency roster exceptions

Puck Pedia: “With the COVID absences, reminder that unlike last year, COVID-protocol is treated like any other injury for purposes of emergency roster exception.

If no cap room to call up & dress 20 (even if due to COVID), need to play short 1 game before using emerg. roster exception.

Emergency Roster Exception: For every 1 player the team plays short for 1 game, they can call up a player with cap hit $850K or less & they carry $0 cap hit while team doesn’t have enough players or enough cap space.”