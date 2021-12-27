NHL News: In and Out of COVID Protocol

Boston Bruins: Charlie Coyle was added to COVID protocol.

Sabres PR: Buffalo Sabres added Mark Jankowski and Dylan Cozens to COVID protocol.

Saad Yousuf: The Dallas Stars added Radek Faksa, Miro Heiskanen, Joel Kiviranta, Michael Raffl and Jason Robertson to COVID protocol. Jani Hakanpaa is still in protocol.

Detroit Red Wings: Lucas Raymond and Nick Leddy were put in COVID protocol. Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen are out of protocol.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Zack Kassian was placed in COVID protocol.

David Dwork: The Florida Panthers added Jonathan Huberdeau, Eetu Luostarinen, Owen Tippett, and MacKenzie Weegar to COVID protocol.

John Hoven: The Los Angeles Kings have placed forward Dustin Brown and defenseman Olli Maatta in COVID protocol.

New Jersey Devils: Tomas Tatar and Jon Gillies were placed in COVID protocol. Coming out of protocol are Nico Hischier, Jesper Boqvist, Ryan Graves, P.K. Subban and Christian Jaros.

Kevin Kurz: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said that Mathew Barzal is out of COVID protocol and Matt Martin and Robin Salo will be on Wednesday.

Kevin Kurz: The Islanders added Anthony Beauvillier, Cal Clutterbuck, Zach Parise and Oliver Wahlstrom to COVID protocol.

New York Rangers: Added to COVID protocol were Patrik Nemeth, Ryan Lindgren and Alexandar Georgiev.

Philadelphia Flyers: The Philadelphia Flyers put Sean Couturier in COVID protocol on December 21st and Ryan Ellis on December 26th.

Mike DeFabo: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues was added to COVID protocol.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues added four players to COVID protocol, Robert Bortuzzo, Dakota Joshua and James Neal were added on December 26th and Ivan Barbashev tested positive on December 23rd.

Joe Smith: The Tampa Bay Lightning added Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Mikhail Sergachev, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Brian Elliott to COVID protocol.

Joe Smith: The Lightning have both their goaltenders in protocol.

Joshua Kloke: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said they have 14 players and seven coaches on COVID protocol. The Toronto Marlies have 24 players and five coaches in protocol.