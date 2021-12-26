NHL News: In and Out of Protocol, and More Games Postponed

In and out of COVID protocol

Carolina Hurricanes: Forward Jesper Fast has been placed in COVID protocol.

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes that are eligible to come out of COVID protocol on Sunday include Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Ian Cole, Steven Lorentz, Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov.

Carolina Hurricanes: Goaltender Frederik Andersen is in COVID protocol.

Elliotte Friedman: The Hurricanes are scheduled to play on January 3rd and it would have been Andersen’s return to Toronto.

Saad Yousuf: The Dallas Stars placed defenseman Jani Hakanpaa in COVID protocol.

Edmonton Oilers: By December 27th the Oilers are expected to have Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Devin Shore and Ryan McLeod back according to GM Ken Holland.

Duncan Keith, Darnell Nurse, William Lagesson and Jesse Puljujarvi won’t be eligible to return just yet.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Forward William Nylander has been placed in COVID protocol.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Defenseman Jake Muzzin was played in COVID protocol.

More games postponed

NHL Public Relations: Statement from the NHL for postponing games on December 27th.

“The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”

Chris Johnston: After postponing 14 games games on the 27th, there have now been 64 games in total postponed.

Josh Yohe: “Here’s the problem…players are spending the holidays with friends and family all across North America. So, how do you think all of those test results are going to look a week from now?”