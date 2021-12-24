NHL News: In Protocol, Canadiens Home Games, Taxi Squads, Garand and Neely

In protocol

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs have placed defenseman Morgan Reilly and a support staff member in COVID protocol.

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Winnipeg Jets have placed forwards Andrew Copp and Kristian Vesalainen, and one support staff member in COVID protocol.

Could the NHL move some Canadiens home games back?

Pierre LeBrun: It’s possible that the Montreal Canadiens won’t be able to have fans in the stands in January. Their first home game is scheduled for January 4th.

The NHL is looking into the possibility of re-scheduling some of their home games until later on in the season so that they can have fans in the arena.

Will there be taxi squads and cap exemptions?

Larry Brooks: Have been hearing that the NHL and NHLPA are having some talks about COVID-related roster issues which would include possible taxi squads and cap exemptions.

Larry Brooks: Have also been told that while the NHL is looking to re-schedule games during the Olympic break, each team will get a “bye period.”

Rangers sign Garand

New York Rangers: The Rangers have signed goaltender Dylan Garand to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Rangers drafted Garand 103rd overall in the fourth round of the 2020 draft.

Neely on testing

Eric Russo of BostonBruins.com: Bruins president Cam Neely when asked if frequent testing of fully vaccinated players, asymptomatic players should continue playing.