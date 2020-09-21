NHL News: Injured Stars and Lightning … Bettman On Potential 2020-21 Season Start Dates

Injured Stars

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz appeared to get hurt in Game 1 after blocking a shot. Stars coach Rick Bowness didn’t have an update yesterday on Hintz’s status.

Defenseman Stephen Johns, forward Radek Faksa and goaltender Ben Bishop are all still listed as “unfit to play.”

Stamkos not expected to play in Game 2 but….

Tom Gulitti: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper doesn’t expect forward Steven Stamkos play in Game 2: “I guess there’s always a chance, but as of now I don’t think so. That’s why you’ve got to tune in to find out.”

Tom Gulitti: Cooper added that Stamkos is “inching his way closer” and they are hopeful that he might be able to play at some point in the Stanley Cup Final but cautions “we don’t even know if that’s going to happen.”

Next season could start late December or January 2021

Sportsnet: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that if wouldn’t be a surprise if the 2020-21 season didn’t start until late December or January of 2021.

“Dec. 1 has always been a notional date. I will not be surprised if it slips into later December, could slip into January,” Bettman said. “But there’s no point right now in making any definitive comments on our plans because there’s still too much we don’t know. “We’re going to have to do the same thing we did to get ready for the return to play: explore all the options, be flexible and agile enough to implement when the appropriate time comes.”

They are hopeful for a full 82-game regular season and that “his preference would be to stay out of summer as much as possible.”

Bettman said it’s too early to say if there will be fans or not, and they way the start could be different from the way they finish.