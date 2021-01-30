NHL News: Injury Notes, Fiala Suspended, COVID Protocol, and Game Postponed

Injury notes

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said that forward Jack Quinn has been in the IR with an upper-body injury.

Paul Hamilton: Krueger said that forward Sam Reinhart is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and they will decide this morning if he’s ready to go.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks Jeremy Colliton said that forward Brent Seabrook has been skating but there is no timetable for his return.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that goaltender Pavel Francouz‘s injury isn’t related to his previous injury.

Adrian Dater: Bednar said that Pierre-Edouard Bellemare will “miss some time.”

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia: Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said that defenseman Philippe Myers (fractured rib) is skating and has been feeling good.

Forward Sean Couturier is “still a couple of weeks away” according to Vigneault.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube expects that forward Tyler Bozak will miss this weekend’s games. Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo is skating but not expected to play tonight.

Fiala suspended

Chris Johnston: Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala forfeits $77,586.21 for his three-game suspension.

Devils add one to COVID protocol list while Hurricanes have three removed

Chris Johnston: New Jersey Devils Travis Zajac was added to the NHL’s COVID Protocol Absence list, while Carolina Hurricanes Warren Foegele, Jordan Martinook and Teuvo Teravainen were removed from the list.

Mike Morreale: Devils Mackenzie Blackwood is still on the COVID list and not traveling with the team.

Vegas-San Jose games postponed

NHL: The NHL postpones two more games.

“The National Hockey League announced today that the games currently scheduled for February 1 and February 3 between the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks have been postponed and will be rescheduled for later in the season in San Jose. Currently, four members of the Golden Knights, including three coaches, are being isolated in connection with the League’s COVID Protocol. The team’s training facilities will remain closed until further notice.”