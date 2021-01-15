NHL News: Injury Notes for Bruins, Blackhawks, Stars, Oilers, Canucks, Sabres … Blais Suspended

Bruins Smith with a lower-body issue

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that forward Craig Smith has a lower-body injury that “he tweaked something earlier in the week.”

Two to LTIR and one to IR for the Blackhawks

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Chicago Blackhawks have put forward Kirby Dach (wrist) and Jonathan Toews (medical issue) on the LTIR. Defenseman Brent Seabrook was put on the IR with a lower-back injury.

Mark Lazerus: Before the Blackhawks put Toews on the LTIR, they got as close to the salary cap ceiling as possible to help maximize their flexibility.

Missing Stars

Matthew DeFranks: Missing Dallas Stars yesterday:

Radek Faksa, Nicholas Caamano, Jason Dickinson, Joel Kiviranta, Riley Tufte, Justin Dowling, Rhett Gardner, Jamie Oleksiak, Miro Heiskanen, Julius Honka, Mark Pysyk, Esa Lindell, and Taylor Fedun.

Of course, no Tyler Seguin (hip, early April), Ben Bishop (knee, mid/late March) or Stephen Johns.

Smith unfit to play

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal: Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith was deemed unfit to play last night. He had been expected to start but wasn’t on the ice at all yesterday.

Stuart Skinner was recalled from the taxi squad on an emergency basis.

Benn and Miller could be absent for at least a week

Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Jordie Benn and forward J.T. Miller are unavailable and are in COVID-19 protocols.

They will be out for at least a week. Benn has tested positive and Miller has been staying with him.

Canucks players have been getting daily COVID tests since the start of training camp.

Benn tested positive Sunday morning, negative later that day, negative Monday and positive on Tuesday. Benn could be in the early stages, hence the negative tests. If he develops symptoms in the next few days, he won’t get clearance for at least 10 days after the first symptom appears – NHL and B.C Centre for Disease Contraol CDC protocol.

B.C protocol states that Miller must quarantine for 14-days after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive.

Staal day-to-day

Pat WGR: Buffalo Sabres forward Eric Staal straight to the locker room after taking an elbow to the chin.

Paul Hamilton: Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said that Staal is day-to-day.

Dowd hits Staal in the head pic.twitter.com/Fnztvqur6j — Ben Mathewson (Optimistic Sabres Fan) (@Ben_Mathewson) January 15, 2021

Blues Sammy Blais suspended

NHL: The NHL has suspended St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais for two games for an illegal check to the head of Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews.