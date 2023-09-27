NHL News: Injury Notes from Around the League, and Oilers-Flames Heritage Classic Jerseys

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that forward Patrick Brown skated yesterday and defenseman Jakub Zboril should rejoin their main group today.

Wes Gilbertson: Calgary Flames head coach Ryan Huska on forward Jakob Pelletier‘s injury: “The doctors will do some stuff with him and we’ll have a better idea of what it is.”

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko returned to practice yesterday after missing the first few days of training camp.

Defenseman Ivan Provorov wasn’t on the ice.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil is listed as day-to-day after leaving practice early with an upper-body injury.

Jim Cerny: Rangers forward Artemi Panarin missed practice yesterday with a lower-body injury. He is listed as day-to-day.

Forward Mika Zibanejad was a full participant in practice yesterday.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that defenseman Mark Pysyk, who is in camp on a PTO, is going to be out long-term with a lower-body injury.

“We were really looking forward to watching Mark throughout the exhibition season, getting him into some games, and seeing where he might potentially fit on our team.”

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn didn’t know when forward Logan Couture would start skating again. They are being cautious and would rather have him back a week late than a week early. It sounds like he could miss their season opener on October 12th.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Calle Jarnkrok is listed as day-to-day.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk practiced yesterday. He was hit in the right hand/wrist area during Sunday’s game.

Defenseman Joel Edmundson didn’t practice yesterday due to an upper-body injury that he suffered on Sunday during a scrimmage.

Sammi Silber : Edmundson was meeting with their medical staff yesterday to determine the severity.

Tarik El-Bashir: Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said that Edmundon's upper-body injury isn't related to the lower-back issues he's had in the past. It sounds like he is going to miss some time.

