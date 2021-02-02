NHL News: Injury Notes From Around The League

NHL Injury Notes

Alex Kinkopf: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson will travel with the team on their six-game road trip. Coach Rick Tocchet said that “OEL’s been feeling better every day,” and that he’ll join their practices soon.

Evan Marinofsky: Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak returned to the Bruins lineup. On how he felt after: “I felt like I got hit by a train.”

Brayton Wilson: Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said that Sam Reinhart will travel with the team on their road trip. He has an upper-body injury. They are hopeful he’s able to play tonight.

Michael Smith: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour on goaltender Petr Mrazek‘s upper-body injury: “Looks like it’s going to be a little longer than we had hoped.” It’s possible that Mrazek will require surgery.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews will be out for another seven to ten days.

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. If he’s cleared, he could play tonight.

Marco Rossi: (The Minnesota Wild prospect is at home in Austria, resting after having COVID) “Like many, I was originally shocked and very disappointed, yet at this time I am very optimistic that my health is and will be good to return to train/play. One thing I know is that I come back stronger than ever!!”

Nashville Predators: Forwards Luke Kunin (lower-body) and Brad Richardson (upper-body) are both listed as day-to-day and missed last night’s game.

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have put defenseman Brian Dumoulin on the IR retroactive to January 26th.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan yesterday on defenseman Kris Letang: “Kris’ status is that he will not play tonight and he is day-to-day. He is continuing to be evaluated.”

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov still won’t start skating for awhile.

Michael Augello: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Joe Thornton, Nick Robertson and Jack Campbell are progressing but not close to returning. Thornton and Robertson were on the ice.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller and defenseman Justin Schultz missed last night’s game due to injury.

Samantha Pell: Eller is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He skated in a no-contact jersey along with Brian Pinho yesterday.