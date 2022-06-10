NHL News: Injury Notes, Islanders, Leafs, Oilers, Red Wings and Predators

NHL Injuries

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper said that he is 100 percent.

Jesse Montano: Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that Andrew Cogliano had surgery like Nazem Kadri did but on a different finger.

Kadri was back working out in the gym yesterday. It will be a day or two before Cogliano can start working out according to Bednar.

Peter Baugh: Bednar said that Kadri is “doing everything he can to get back and able to play.” Both Kadri and Cogliano could be ready to return at some point in the Stanley Cup Final.

New York Rangers: Forwards Ryan Strome and Filip Chytil were able to get back in the lineup last night.

Islanders fire two coaches

Kevin Kurz: The New York Islanders have fired assistant coaches John Gruden and Jim Hiller.

Leafs getting a new goalie coach

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs are parting ways with goaltending coach Steve Briere. They’ll do a full analysis of the department.

Ilya Konovalov’s contract terminated

Cap Friendly: Edmonton Oilers goaltender Ilya Konovalov cleared unconditional waivers and his entry-level contract has been terminated.

The Red Wings sign Elmer Soderblom

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings have signed forward Elmer Soderblom to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 6-foot-8 forward was 159th overall in the sixth round of the 2019 draft.

Puck Pedia: The contract will carry an $878,000 salary cap hit and a $925,000 AAV.

Yr 1: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.

Yr 2: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 GP bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.

Yr 3: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.

The Predators sign Markus Nurmi

Nashville Predators PR: The Predators have signed 23-year-old Markus Nurmi to a one-year, entry-level contract. He was originally drafted by the Ottawa Senators 163rd overall in the sixth round.

