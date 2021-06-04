NHL News: Injury Updates and Player Signings

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on defenseman Brandon Carlo: “He said he was feeling pretty good . I don’t want to rule him out until I see him in the morning and there’s a ruling there from the medical staff.”

Joe Haggerty: Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller didn’t travel with the team so Game 5 is the earliest return date if he’s ready.

Dan Rosen: Carolina Hurricanes forward Warren Foegele took a hit from Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman in the second period. He tried to keep playing but left early in the third.

Chip Alexander: Hurricanes forwards Vincent Trocheck and Nino Niederreiter were not able to go last night.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild’s 2020 first-round pick Marco Rossi has been given clearance and will begin skating on Saturday.

He got myocarditis after having COVID-19.

Wild GM Bill Guerin: “Things are looking real good. He seems to be incredibly healthy & very positive.”

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans is out indefinitely with a concussion.

Eric Engels: Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that forward Artturi Lehkonen is available today but won’t say if he’ll return to the lineup.

Thomas Willis: Nashville Predators GM David Poile said that defenseman Roman Josi should be back to 100 percent in the next couple of weeks.

Brooks Bratten: Preds GM Poile said that defenseman Mark Borowiecki had been out with a concussion and has now been cleared.

Defenseman Luca Sbisa is still recovering from his concussion.

Forward Viktor Arvidsson still needs to some time to recover but will be ready for next season.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said defenseman David Savard would be ready to return at some point this series.

Player Signings

Adrian Dater: The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Andreas Wingerli to a one-year contract.

Cap Friendly: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed goaltender Samuel Ersson to a three-year entry-level contract with a $859,167 cap hit and $925,000 AAV.

Ersson was a 2018 fifth-round pick, 143rd overall.

Puck Pedia: The Montreal Canadiens have signed 2019 third-round pick Mattias Norlinder to a three-year entry-level contract with a $859,000 salary cap hit and $925,000 AAV.

2021-22: $750,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 games played bonus, $70,000 in the minor.

2022-23: $750,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 games played bonus, $70,000 in the minor.

2023-24: $800,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $32,500 games played bonus, $70,000 in the minor.

Puck Pedia: The New York Rangers have signed 2018 first-round pick, defenseman Nils Lundkvist to a three-year entry-level contract. He’ll have a $925,000 salary cap hit and a $1.775 million AAV.

$832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $850,000 max “A” performance bonuses, and $70,000 in the minors.