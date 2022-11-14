NHL News: Injury Updates, Coleman Fined, and Aube-Kubel Suspended

NHL Injuries

NHL.com: The Los Angeles Kings placed forward Brendan Lemieux on the IR with a lower-body injury. Kings coach Todd McLellan.

“I think he’s probably going to be out for a little while, but I can’t give you any more than that.”

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot will miss at least a week according to coach DJ Smith.

Bruce Garrioch: Chabot has been placed on the IR with a concussion.

NHL.com: Senators defenseman Artem Zub likely won’t be ready to return until the end of the week. He and his upper-body injury are behind schedule.

Charlie O’Connor: Have been hearing that the injury suffered by Philadelphia Flyers Wade Allison isn’t that serious. He suffered the injury on Saturday. The Flyers are still looking at it but he may not miss as much time.

Vancouver Canucks: Forward Vasily Podkolzin left last night’s game.

Blake Coleman fined

NHL Player Safety: Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman was fined $5,000 for slew-footing Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois.

NHL Player Safety: Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel is suspended for three games for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning’s defenseman Cal Foote.