NHL News: Ironman Streak, Tkachuk, Kaprizov, and In and Out of COVID Protocol

Yandle ties the Ironman Streak

NHL Public Relations: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle played in his 964th consecutive game last night, tying Doug Jarvis more the most consecutive games played in NHL history.

Yandle’s streak began back on March 26th, 2009. He played for four teams of the 14-year streak.

Some numbers from the streak

“ 25,070 – Shifts logged by Yandle during his streak entering game No. 964.



– Shifts logged by Yandle during his streak entering game No. 964. 20,863 – Minutes of time on ice accumulated by Yandle during his streak entering game No. 964.



– Minutes of time on ice accumulated by Yandle during his streak entering game No. 964. 14,589 – Number of NHL regular-season games played from March 26, 2009 through Jan. 23, 2022.



– Number of NHL regular-season games played from March 26, 2009 through Jan. 23, 2022. 2,185 – Shots on goal recorded by Yandle during his streak entering game No. 964.



– Shots on goal recorded by Yandle during his streak entering game No. 964. 940 – Blocked shots logged by Yandle during his streak entering game No. 964.



– Blocked shots logged by Yandle during his streak entering game No. 964. 572 – Points accumulated by Yandle during his streak, third-most among defensemen in that span entering game No. 964. Yandle’s 479 assists during that stretch rank second among blueliners behind Erik Karlsson (500).”

Five assists for the Tkachuk family

Stats by STATS: “Keith Tkachuk: 5 assists on February 23, 2001 for Coyotes Matthew Tkachuk: 5 assists tonight for @NHLFlames.

They join Gordie and Mark Howe as the only father-son duos in NHL history to each have a 5-assist game.”

In COVID protocol

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Rudolfs Balcers is expected to be removed COVID protocol before their game on Wednesday.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith has been placed in COVID protocol.

Out of COVID protocol

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Troy Terry and defenseman Cam Fowler are out of protocol and returned to the lineup last night.

Dallas Stars: Forward Tanner Kero has been activated from COVID protocol.

Bruce LeVine: Stars defenseman Andrej Sekera is out of COVID protocol.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase and defenseman Justin Holl are out of COVID protocol.

Washington Capitals: Defenseman John Carlson has been removed from COVID protocol.