NHL News: Islanders, Olympics, Waivers, Panthers, Fines, Oilers and Clifford

The Islanders have tried to have their games postponed

David Pagnotta: Sources were saying on Wednesday that the New York Islanders had requested to have their games postponed, including Wednesday’s game against the Rangers. They want to get through their COVID issue.

Had also heard there had been some concerns from teams that are scheduled to play the Islanders.

On if the NHL doesn’t go to the Olympics

Pierre LeBrun: “In the event the NHL-NHLPA pull out of the Olympics, what about the rest of the NHL sked with 3 weeks off?

My sense is, it wouldn’t be a total re-jig, perhaps give the players a week off and use rest to lighten some tough sked situations for some teams… Just a possibility.

Again, plan remains to go to the Olympics as of now. Jan. 10 opt-out deadline for NHL-NHLPA. But if for whatever reason they pull out, there’s a gap in the sked to use to some degree but players would still get a break.”

Claimed off waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The New Jersey Devils have claimed forward Nathan Bastian off waivers from the Seattle Kraken.

Panthers extend Lomberg

Cap Friendly: The Florida Panthers have signed Ryan Lomberg to a two-year, one-way contract extension with an $800,000 salary cap hit.

2022-23: $775,000

2023-24: $825,000

Let there be fines

NHL Player Safety: Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier.

NHL Player Safety: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi has been fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for an incident against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.

NHL Player Safety: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey has been fined $5,000 for slashing Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier.

Disgusting play by Morrissey here. How many games should he be suspended for, if any?🤔 pic.twitter.com/WwcHMWY9Sc — Everything Hockey (@EHClothing) November 25, 2021

Mike McIntyre: Jets coach Paul Maurice on the Morrissey and Domi fines: “Expensive night. Just a little bit of silliness. I didn’t find it to be that kind of game. Tomorrow there will be a whole lot more action.”

Racking up the points

Edmonton Oilers: Oilers players who have recorded 40 or more points in the team’s first 19 games of the season.

Wayne Gretzky and Leon Draisaitl.

On the Maple Leafs acquiring of Clifford last week

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford said he heard about the trade to Toronto from St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong, and then from Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas.

“There’s a story behind it but I will share it another day. Just happy to hear Dubie’s voice and happy to be back in the Leafs logo.”