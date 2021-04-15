NHL News: J.T. Miller, Canucks, Bruins, Leafs, Avalanche, Capitals and Sabres

Miller doesn’t think it’s right for Canucks to play on Friday

Elliotte Friedman: The Vancouver Canucks players had a zoom call with the NHLPA last night. Will see what comes of out if today.

TSN: Canucks forward J.T. Miller said that many are not ready and wonders how safe their return is.

“I don’t feel ready if I’m being honest… It’s kind of crazy. I know everyone has a job to do but to expect our entire team to be ready to play in one practice and a pre-game skate is a bit hard to comprehend,” Miller said. “To be brutally honest, we’re going to need more time than this to come back and play hockey. Even the guys that didn’t get it aren’t ready.”

Miller adds.

“I hope people don’t take this the wrong way, I’m a super competitive guy… but this isn’t about hockey for our team. This is about the health and safety of our players, their family and their children. This isn’t about making the playoffs.” “What we’re being asked to do is not going to be too safe, if you’re asking me.”

Ian MacIntyre: The Vancouver Canucks skated behind closed doors yesterday. They project to have a full line when their season restarts on Friday.

Most of their lineup will be what it was pre-shutdown as they come off the COVID protocol list. Players have to pass “cardiac screening and satisfied exercise guidelines.”

Chris Johnston: Nine players have come off the COVID protocol list for the Canucks. Remaining players still on the list are Jalen Chatfield, Alex Edler, Jayce Hawryluk, Nils Höglander, Zack MacEwen, Nate Schmidt and Jake Virtanen.

Halak remains in protocol

Matt Porter: Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak has been on the COVID for the past 10 days.

Robertson in protocol

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs Nick Robertson was added to the COVID protocol list as a precaution as he had been recently with the AHL Toronto Marlies, who now have a positive case.

Avs canceled morning skate

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avanache goaltender Philipp Grubauer has had a positive COVID test.

Colorado Avalanche: “The Avalanche will not hold a morning skate in St. Louis as a precaution due to one positive test from yesterday’s COVID-19 testing. The person is in isolation and all other staff/players have been negative at this time.”

Capitals re-sign Sheary

Washington Capitals: The Capitals have signed forward Conor Sheary to a two-year contract extension worth $3 million.

Sabres hire Karmanos

Lance Lysowski: The Buffalo Sabres have hired Jason Karmanos to be their associate GM.

He will be the GM of their AHL affiliate in Rochester and oversee their scouting, player development and analytics departments.