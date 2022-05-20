NHL News: Jack Adams, Coyotes, Flyers, and Injury Updates

Jack Adams finalists

Elliotte Friedman: The three finalists for the Jack Adams are Andrew Brunette (Florida Panthers), Gerard Gallant (New York Rangers) and Darryl Sutter (Calgary Flames).

The award is voted by the NHL Broadcasters Association.

Coyotes continue to talk through Tempe arena proposals

Craig Morgan: “Accompanied by Coyotes president & CEO Xavier Gutierrez, attorney Nick Wood took the mic today at the Phoenix Aviation Advisory Board meeting to address what he called some inaccuracies in a report regarding the impact of the Coyotes’ proposed Tempe arena/entertainment district.

As the meeting adjourned, parties were asked to continue to negotiate in good faith. Not sure there was much news value in today’s meeting, but the Coyotes continue to state their case for what they (and some council members) believe will be a transformative development.”

Flyers re-sign Nick Seeler

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have re-signed defenseman Nick Seeler to a two-year, one-way contract with an AAV of $775,000.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev practiced again yesterday. He’s missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury.

Dan Rosen: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen was on the ice yesterday but it wasn’t a full practice. He’ll need to get into some full practices before he’s moved into the possibly returning range.

Vince Z.ercogliano: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant expects defenseman Ryan Lindgren to play today. They will be monitoring how his lower-body responds.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on defenseman Marco Scandella: “He’s out there skating with us. He’s going to have to make a decision at some point when he thinks he’s ready to play and he’ll play. He made that decision before and he obviously wasn’t well enough to play and he tried. I don’t think he wants to go down that road again where he puts himself in that position but can’t finish.”

Elliotte Friedman: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Corey Perry temporarily left warmups last night after a shot he took bounced off the crossbar and hit him.

Vegas Golden Knights: Forward Mark Stone underwent a successful lumbar discectomy and is expected to fully recover to start the regular season.