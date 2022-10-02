NHL News: Waivers, Ducks, Hurricanes, and Canadiens

On waivers
Puck Pedia: Players placed on waivers.
Edmonton Oilers – Seth Griffith
Montreal Canadiens – Nate Schnarr
New York Rangers – Louis Domingue
St. Louis Blues – Nathan Todd, Luke Witkowski and Steven Santini
Tampa Bay Lightning – Sean Day
Vegas Golden Knights – Michael Hutchinson, Brayden Pachal, Byron Froese and Sheldon Rempal
Winnipeg Jets – Ashton Sautner, Jeff Malott, Leon Gawanke and Michael Eyssimont.
The Ducks sign Nathan Beaulieu
Eric Stephens: The Anaheim Ducks have signed defenseman Nathan Beaulieu to a one-year, one-way contract with an $850,000 cap hit. He was in camp on a PTO.
The Hurricanes sign Calvin de Haan
Carolina Hurricanes: The Hurricanes signed defenseman Calvin de Haan to a one-year, $850,000 contract. He was on a PTO.
The Canadiens extend Jake Allen
Pierre LeBrun: The Montreal Canadiens signed goaltender Jake Allen to a two-year contract extension.
2023-24: $3.9 million salary and a $500,000 signing bonus.
2024-25: $2.3 million salary and a $1 million signing bonus.
Cap Friendly: In 2023-24 Allen will have a seven-team no-trade clause. In 2024-25 he’ll have a three-team no-trade.
