NHL News: Waivers, Ducks, Hurricanes, and Canadiens

On waivers

Puck Pedia: Players placed on waivers.

Edmonton Oilers – Seth Griffith

Montreal Canadiens – Nate Schnarr

New York Rangers – Louis Domingue

St. Louis Blues – Nathan Todd, Luke Witkowski and Steven Santini

Tampa Bay Lightning – Sean Day

Vegas Golden Knights – Michael Hutchinson, Brayden Pachal, Byron Froese and Sheldon Rempal

Winnipeg Jets – Ashton Sautner, Jeff Malott, Leon Gawanke and Michael Eyssimont.

The Ducks sign Nathan Beaulieu

Eric Stephens: The Anaheim Ducks have signed defenseman Nathan Beaulieu to a one-year, one-way contract with an $850,000 cap hit. He was in camp on a PTO.

The Hurricanes sign Calvin de Haan

Carolina Hurricanes: The Hurricanes signed defenseman Calvin de Haan to a one-year, $850,000 contract. He was on a PTO.

The Hurricanes have signed Calvin de Haan to a one year contract. https://t.co/LCyw3EzlGQ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 1, 2022

The Canadiens extend Jake Allen

Pierre LeBrun: The Montreal Canadiens signed goaltender Jake Allen to a two-year contract extension.

2023-24: $3.9 million salary and a $500,000 signing bonus.

2024-25: $2.3 million salary and a $1 million signing bonus.

Cap Friendly: In 2023-24 Allen will have a seven-team no-trade clause. In 2024-25 he’ll have a three-team no-trade.