NHL News: Jake McCabe, Tucker Poolman, Chris Tanev, Tyler Motte and PTOs

Jake McCabe out for close to three months

Chicago Blackhawks: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe will be out for 10 to 12 weeks having cervical spine surgery.

Blackhawks prospect Jalen Luypen will be out for 14 to 18 weeks after having left rotator cuff surgery.

Poolman back on the ice

Rob Simpson of Vancouver Hockey Now: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tucker Poolman took part in a full practice game, one with no contact. Last season he dealt with headaches.

Chris Tanev should be ready to go

Wes Gilbertson: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving on defenseman Chris Tanev who had offseason surgery on his shoulder: “We anticipate he’ll be ready to go at the start of camp and then we’ll monitor it throughout … Obviously, the focal point is Game 1, and we expect him to be ready to go.”

Eric Francis: Tanev hopes to get clearance by team doctor in the next week.

More PTOs

Cap Friendly: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Victor Rask and defenseman Ben Harpur to PTOs.

Cap Friendly: The Arizona Coyotes signed forward Alex Chiasson to a PTO.

Cap Friendly: Signing PTOs on Tuesday were:

Goaltender Christopher Gibson with the Arizona Coyotes

Forward Nate Thompson with the Los Angeles Kings

Forward Daniel Sprong with the Seattle Kraken.

Another players have been signed to a PTO yesterday. The Los Angeles Kings have signed Nate Thompson to a PTO. Daniel Sprong has signed with the Kraken to a PTO. One of them deserves to be in the NHL. The other one doesn’t. Guess who is who. pic.twitter.com/ULjY0gtt28 — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) September 14, 2022

The Senators sign Tyler Motte

Frank Seravalli: The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year contract worth $1.35 million.

Cap Friendly: With a 21-man roster – 12 forwards, seven defensemen, two goalies and one player on the IR – the Senators now have $5,690,119 in projected salary cap space.

Alex Formenton remains their lone unsigned RFA.

Graeme Nichols: “Motte is a good defensive left winger who has played centre. Gives Ottawa a quality depth option. If he can play centre, he would be an upgrade on Gambrell. He affords the Senators the opportunity to be patient with Greig (Belleville) unless Formenton’s situation remains unclear.”

Shawn Simpson: “Certainly a sign that Formenton isn’t signing anytime soon. IMO”