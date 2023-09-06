NHL News: Jake Sanderson Signs Eight-Year Extension in Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators announced on Wednesday night they have extended signing defenseman Jake Sanderson to an eight-year deal worth $64.4 million. Sanderson’s new deal carries an AAV of $8.05 million.

Sanderszn just got a whole lot longer!! 😏⁰⁰ The #Sens have signed defenceman Jake Sanderson to an 8-year extension!⁰⁰#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/6ptELYAUnB — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 7, 2023

News Release: The #Sens have signed defenceman Jake Sanderson to an eight-year ($8.050M AAV) contract extension: https://t.co/HUWVpLPJbb The breakdown will see Sanderson earn $8.050M in each of the contract duration's eight seasons – from 2024-25 through 2031-32. pic.twitter.com/9Hk0K7N2RP — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) September 7, 2023

Sanderson has a 10-team no-trade clause in the final three seasons of the contract.

Big-time contract extension for Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson. pic.twitter.com/EmnWWlMmbf — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) September 7, 2023

This deal has been in the works for a while now. Sanderson is being extended after his first season in the NHL. He still has one more year left on his entry-level deal before this one kicks in.

The North Dakota defenceman and the 5th overall pick from the 2020 NHL Draft had a great rookie season. In 77 games with the Senators last year, Sanderson recorded 32 points (four goals and 28 assists) while averaging 21:55 of ice time.

He is a sleeper in the NHL as a defenceman and only getting better.

Jake Sanderson signs with the Senators, 8 years and $8.05 million AAV. He still has one year left on his entry level deal and then this deal kicks in, so nine years with Ottawa, and if his trajectory remains the defenseman will be a bargain by the middle of this contract. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) September 7, 2023

Senators GM Pierre Dorin via the Press Release: “Jake’s transition to the pro game has been flawless,” said Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He’s a very mature young man who demonstrates a routine and skillful ability to play important minutes with poise. An effortless skater who holds himself to a high standard, he has the talent to be one of the best all-around defencemen in the NHL for years to come. We’re very pleased to have another significant member of our core group of players under long-term contract.”

Jake Sanderson played top-four minutes for the Senators this past season. He is a solid puck-moving defenseman and was excellent on the penalty kill. He was fourth in penalty-killing time in the entire league as a rookie.

Jake Sanderson, extended 8x$8.1M by OTT, is a talented young two-way puck-moving defenceman coming off a strong rookie season. He played top four minutes with solid impacts, an excellent penalty differential, and a very active role in transition. Big bet here for the Sens. pic.twitter.com/Tvi5DkpBVn — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 7, 2023

Now the Senators have locked up their core of Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Josh Norris, and Thomas Chabot at $8 million each on long-term deals. The key was Stutzle, who is 21 years old, who hit 90 points and only getting better.

Ottawa Senators contracts years remaining: Jake Sanderson: 9

Tim Stützle: 8

Josh Norris: 7

Brady Tkachuk: 5

Thomas Chabot: 5

Joonas Korpisalo: 5

Drake Batherson: 4

Artem Zub: 4https://t.co/v2Grj3fpNZ — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) September 7, 2023

The Senators are ready to take the next step. And next step for Sanderson and the Senators are the playoffs. But they still have one more piece of business to take care of.

The Senators are cap-strapped. Ottawa still has RFA Shane Pinto to re-sign and they need to move $3 million to clear to make that happen

$895,000 cap space is with only 10 forwards listed. Adding Pinto($2.5M) and two others at or near minimum, puts them $3.4-3.5M over – without roster substraction that is. — Murray Pam (@Pammerhockey) September 6, 2023

The question will be who will they move to make this happen before training camp starts.