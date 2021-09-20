NHL News: Jared McIsaac, Tyler Ennis, Nolan Patrick, Anders Lee and Jack Eichel

Jared McIsaac stretchered off

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets prospect James Malatesta hit Detroit Red Wings prospect Jared McIsaac from behind and he was taken off the ice on a stretcher.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Helene St. James: Ben Simon said McIsaac: “is doing well. Moving his arms, his legs. He’s talking. It’s not as bad as it initially looked.”

Tyler Ennis to Senators on a PTO

Sens Communication: The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Ennis to a PTO.

Sens Communication: Senators GM Pierre Dorion on Ennis: “Tyler played well here in Ottawa in 2019-20. He has considerable NHL experience and someone we’ll look forward to evaluating as camp gets underway. The PTO represents a good opportunity for both him and for us.”

The Golden Knights sign RFA Nolan Patrick

Vegas Golden Knights: The Golden Knights have signed RFA forward Nolan Patrick to a two-year contract.

Jesse Granger of The Athletic: The Golden Knights are now about $1.2 million over the salary cap ceiling. Forward Alex Tuch had offseason should surgery and will be out for about six months. He’ll be put on the LTIR.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Patrick.

2021-22: $1.0 million

2022-23: $1.4 million

He’ll be owed a qualifying off of $1.4 million when his contract expires.

Anders Lee recovery is going well

Cory Wright and NHL.com: New York Islanders forward Anders Lee has been out since March 11th after tearing his ACL.

“The recovery has gone as planned and still on track for everything to be done and finished off the right way,” said Lee, who had started skating during the Islanders run to the semifinals over the summer. “I’m looking forward to camp to make sure that happens.”

Jack Eichel will be in Buffalo this week

Sportsnet: Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel will travel to Buffalo this week for pre-training camp physicals which get underway on Wednesday.

If Eichel fails the physical because of his neck issue, the Sabres could place him on the IR or LTIR. If Eichel didn’t report the Sabres would have had the option to suspend him.