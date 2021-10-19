NHL News: Jets, Avs, Canadiens, Oilers, Islanders, Stars, Canucks, Sharks and Blues

Wheeler on COVID Protocol

Winnipeg Jets PR: Jets forward Blake Wheeler is on the NHL COVID protocol related absense list.

Johnson travels, and MacKinnon meets up with the Avs

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson had two negative tests and is on their road trip.

Adrian Dater: Avs forward Nathan MacKinnon tested positive for COVID yesterday. If he tests negative today he could play tonight.

Edmundson remains at home

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson is at home dealing with a family matter.

On waivers

Mark Spector: The Edmonton Oilers have placed Kirill Maksimov on unconditional waivers.

Elliotte Friedman: The New York Islanders put Dmitro Timashov on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Elliotte Friedman: The Montreal Canadiens put Alex Belzile on waviers. The Islanders put Leo Komarov on waivers.

Puck Pedia: Komarov carries a $3 million cap hit and a $2 million salary in the final year of his deal.

Faksa fined

NHL Player Safety: Dallas Stars forward Radek Faksa has been fined the maximum $5,000 for slashing Ottawa Senators Tim Stutzle.

Hamonic on a leave of absence

Canucks PR: Statement from Canucks GM Jim Benning.

“General Manager Jim Benning announced today that defenceman Travis Hamonic has been placed on a temporary leave of absence. The mutually agreed upon leave of absence will give Travis time as he works through his personal matters. The team asks that media respect Travis’ privacy and the club will not be making any further comments on this matter at this time.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman: “On the weekend there were rumors Hamonic was going to join the Canucks in Vancouver but that was shot down.”

Cap Friendly: The temporary leave of absence leaves defenseman Travis Hamonic without pay. He has no salary or cap hit.

Cap Friendly: The Canucks had already sent Hamonic to the AHL, which moved his cap hit from $3 million to $1.875 million. After suspending him the $1.875 million is removed and his current cap hit is $0.

Evander Kane suspended

NHL.com: San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended for 21 games for violating COVID protocol.

“The NHL has advised our organization that Evander Kane has been suspended without pay for 21 games for an established violation of, and lack of compliance with, the NHL/NHLPA COVID-19 Protocols,” the Sharks said in a statement. “While we are encouraged by Evander’s commitment to moving forward, we are extremely disappointed by his disregard for the health and safety protocols put in place by the NHL and the NHLPA. We will not be commenting further on Evander’s status prior to the conclusion of the NHL’s mandated suspension.”

The NHL’s investigation into the domestic abuse allegations could not be substantiated.

Pierre LeBrun: Do not believe that Kane will be appealing his suspension.

Kevin Kurz: While he’s suspended, Kane salary will not count against the salary cap.

Chris Johnston: For every day that Kane is suspended, it will cost him $35,000. He’s suspended through November 28th.

St. Louis Blues Pavel Buchnevich received a match penalty for a headbutting Arizona Coyotes Lawson Crouse