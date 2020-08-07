NHL News: Jets, Blues, Golden Knights, Panthers, Maple Leafs, Oilers and Capitals
Looking at some salary cap saving options for the St. Louis Blues. Cam Talbot thinks he's shown enough to prove he's still capable of being an No. 1 goalie.
Ken Wiebe:  Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault played in Game 4 against the Calgary Flames even after being roughed up after a big hit by Sam Bennett in Game 3. Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele did not play in the Game 4 loss.

Alex Ferrario:  St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko was “rested” on Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. Jordan Kyrou took his place in the lineup.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty still not in the bubble just yet but making progress for the next round still.

Vegas Golden Knights:  Forward Alex Tuch looked like his normal self scoring two goals in a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Blues in the round robin on Thursday night.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson is still out after suffering an injury July 29th against the Carolina Hurricanes. He remains day-to-day.

JJ Regan: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson remains day-to-day.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau showing good lateral movement. Looks more likely for Game 4 than previously thought. More will be known later.

Calgary Flames:  Goalie Cam Talbot outplayed Connor Hellebuyck as the Calgary Flames advanced past the injury depleted Winnipeg Jets in four games. His round included three quality starts and a shutout.

Rosie DiMannoTravis Dermott showed he was no Jake Muzzin on Thursday night as Leafs fell in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a hat trick without Muzzin as his “shadow”.

Edmonton Oilers:  Defenseman Tyler Ennis is out “indefinitely” after being deemed unfit to play while Adam Larsson expects to be reassessed again on Thursday and Friday.

Columbus Blue Jackets:  Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois had a game of his life on Thursday night with a hat trick including the game winner on a breakaway in overtime. Columbus went up two games to one in the series with the victory. Thanks to 1st Ohio Battery once again.

 

 