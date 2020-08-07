NHL News: Jets, Blues, Golden Knights, Panthers, Maple Leafs, Oilers and Capitals

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault played in Game 4 against the Calgary Flames even after being roughed up after a big hit by Sam Bennett in Game 3. Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele did not play in the Game 4 loss.

Alex Ferrario: St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko was “rested” on Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. Jordan Kyrou took his place in the lineup.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty still not in the bubble just yet but making progress for the next round still.

Vegas Golden Knights: Forward Alex Tuch looked like his normal self scoring two goals in a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Blues in the round robin on Thursday night.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson is still out after suffering an injury July 29th against the Carolina Hurricanes. He remains day-to-day.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau showing good lateral movement. Looks more likely for Game 4 than previously thought. More will be known later.

Calgary Flames: Goalie Cam Talbot outplayed Connor Hellebuyck as the Calgary Flames advanced past the injury depleted Winnipeg Jets in four games. His round included three quality starts and a shutout.

Rosie DiManno: Travis Dermott showed he was no Jake Muzzin on Thursday night as Leafs fell in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a hat trick without Muzzin as his “shadow”.

Edmonton Oilers: Defenseman Tyler Ennis is out “indefinitely” after being deemed unfit to play while Adam Larsson expects to be reassessed again on Thursday and Friday.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois had a game of his life on Thursday night with a hat trick including the game winner on a breakaway in overtime. Columbus went up two games to one in the series with the victory. Thanks to 1st Ohio Battery once again.