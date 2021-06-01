NHL News: Jets, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Red Wings and Injury Notes

Jets trying to get fans in the stands for round two

Mike McIntyre: The Winnipeg Jets have two proposals in front of health officials and the Manitoba government to have a limited amount fans in the stands.

Game 6 Maple Leafs – Canadiens TV numbers

Chris Johnston: “Wow. Game 6 of the #habs–#leafs series on Saturday was Sportsnet’s most-watched Stanley Cup Playoff game ever, drawing an average audience of 4.7 million. It reached 10.2-million Canadians overall.”

Nash trade to Maple Leafs complete

Aaron Portzline: The Toronto Maple Leafs had sent a conditional 2022 seventh-round pick to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Riley Nash.

If Nash played in 25 percent of Toronto playoff games, the pick would become a 2022 sixth-round pick. Nash played in two of seven playoff games, which is 28.5 percent.

Red Wings sign Newpower

Puck Pedia: The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Wyatt Newpower to a two-year entry-level contract with a salary cap hit/AAV of $800,000.

He’ll have a $750,000 base salary, $50,000 signing bonus and $70,000 in the minors.

NHL Injury Notes

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins forward Craig Smith missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said there are no lingering injuries for defensemen Ryan Graves and Samuel Girard.

Brian Compton: New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom missed last night’s game. He is progressing and getting closer to returning.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lighting defensemen David Savard and Erik Cernak didn’t practice yesterday.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer didn’t have an update on injured forward Mattias Janmark.