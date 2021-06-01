NHL News: Jets, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Red Wings and Injury Notes
The Winnipeg Jets are trying to get fans in the stands for round two. Riley Nash trade to Maple Leafs complete. Red Wings sign Newpower.
Jets trying to get fans in the stands for round two

Mike McIntyre: The Winnipeg Jets have two proposals in front of health officials and the Manitoba government to have a limited amount fans in the stands.

Game 6 Maple Leafs – Canadiens TV numbers

Chris Johnston: “Wow. Game 6 of the #habs#leafs series on Saturday was Sportsnet’s most-watched Stanley Cup Playoff game ever, drawing an average audience of 4.7 million. It reached 10.2-million Canadians overall.”

Nash trade to Maple Leafs complete

Aaron Portzline: The Toronto Maple Leafs had sent a conditional 2022 seventh-round pick to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Riley Nash.

If Nash played in 25 percent of Toronto playoff games, the pick would become a 2022 sixth-round pick. Nash played in two of seven playoff games, which is 28.5 percent.

Red Wings sign Newpower

Puck Pedia: The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Wyatt Newpower to a two-year entry-level contract with a salary cap hit/AAV of $800,000.

He’ll have a $750,000 base salary, $50,000 signing bonus and $70,000 in the minors.

NHL Injury Notes

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins forward Craig Smith missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said there are no lingering injuries for defensemen Ryan Graves and Samuel Girard.

Brian Compton: New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom missed last night’s game. He is progressing and getting closer to returning.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lighting defensemen David Savard and Erik Cernak didn’t practice yesterday.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer didn’t have an update on injured forward Mattias Janmark.