NHL News: Jets, DeBrusk, Blues, Panthers, Senators and Canucks

500 fans for the Jets

Winnipeg Jets: Statement on fans be allowed to attend Jets games.

“In conjunction with today’s announcement by the Province of Manitoba, the Winnipeg Jets are pleased to confirm Bell MTS Place will host up to 500 fully vaccinated healthcare workers for both Games 1 and 2 of its Round 2 Stanley Cup series versus the Montreal Canadiens.”

DeBrusk fined

NHL Player Safety: The Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield.

De La Rose heading to Sweden

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues restricted free agent forward Jacob De La Rose has signed a three-year deal with Farjestad of the SHL. The Blues still retain his rights if he wants to return to the NHL.

Panthers extend Connauton

David Dwork: The Florida Panthers have extended defenseman Kevin Connauton to a one-year, two-way deal.

Panthers GM Bill Zito: “Kevin is a veteran defenseman who provided our club with invaluable stability and leadership both on and off the ice.”

Puck Pedia: Connauton will get an $800,000 NHL salary, $25,000 signing bonus, $300,000 salary in the minors with $350,000 guaranteed. He’ll carry an $825,000 salary cap hit.

Senators sign Lodin

Puck Pedia: The Ottawa Senators have signed 2019 fourth-round pick Viktor Lodin to a two-year entry-level deal. He’ll carry an $830,000 salary cap hit and AAV.

He’ll have a $750,000 base salary, $80,000 signing bonus, $70,000 in the minors. He has a European assignment clause.

Canucks sign Plasek

Patrick Johnston: The Vancouver Canucks have signed 2019 sixth-round pick Karel Plasek to a three-year entry-level contract.