NHL News: Jets, Penguins, Blues, Golden Knights and Kraken

Scheifele tests positive again

Chris Johnston: Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele had another positive COVID test and remains in COVID protocol.

Jets aren’t sure what they are dealing with yet

TSN: Chris Johnston on Insider Trading said that Winnipeg Jets are concerned after both Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele have tested positive. They aren’t exactly sure what they dealing with. Wheeler’s positive test was when they were in Minnesota and Scheifele on Thursday.

“These are breakthrough cases, of course, we’re talking about vaccinated players but it’s going to be seven full days before the Winnipeg Jets truly know the extent of this, if it’s infected anyone else, and they’ll be tested each and every one of those seven days because they need multiple negatives before they can return to normal protocols.”

Two Penguins in protocol

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan: “Jeff Carter tested positive for COVID. He is in the COVID protocol right now. Tristan Jarry is in the COVID protocol as well.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Sullivan added that both payers are asymptomatic.

Saad out Saturday

St. Louis Blues: Forward Brandon Saad will miss Saturday’s game due to COVID protocols.

Janmark and Jarnkrok out of COVID protocol

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mattias Janmark joined the team at practice yesterday after being removed from COVID protocol.

Marisa Ingemi: Seattle Kraken forward Calle Jarnkrok is out of COVID protocol. He’s been skating by himself for the past couple of days.

Barre-Boulet on waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Seattle Kraken put Alex Barre-Boulet on waivers.