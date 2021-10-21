NHL News: Jets, Strome, Brown, Waivers, Thornton, Edmundson and Kane

Jets awaiting COVID results
Frank Seravalli: After the original report that the Winnipeg Jets were expecting to receive some more positive COVID tests, they could be now receiving some good news on that front. The majority of the roster could be eligible to play in their home opener tonight.
Strome still in COVID protocol
Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said that Ryan Strome remains in COVID protocol.
Brown still in COVID protocol
Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers Patrick Brown is still in COVID protocol. Coach Alain Vigneault said on Tuesday that they are hopeful that Brown can join the team on Saturday. If he’s cleared it’s not know if he’d be ready to play.
On waivers
Pat Steinberg: The Calgary Flames have placed forward Glenn Gawdin on waivers.
Thornton fined
NHL Player Safety: Florida Panthers Joe Thornton was fined $1,875 for slashing Tampa Bay Lightning Boris Katchouk
Edmundson will be away from the Canadiens for a while
Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said that defenseman Joel Edmundson will be away from the team for an indeterminate amount of time.
Edmundson’s dad is battling lung cancer and not doing well. Bergevin told Edmundson that “family comes first.”
Sharks options for Kane
TSN: San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is eligible to return from his suspension on November 30th. Since his contract is not eligible to be terminated, Chris Johnston on what options the Sharks may have.
“I don’t get the sense, at all, that they’ve decided how they’ll proceed going forward here. Perhaps at some point he’s waived and sent to the AHL, maybe they try to pay him to stay home, I think a trade will be pretty difficult at this point in time, but certainly they can’t terminate that contract.”