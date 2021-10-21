NHL News: Jets, Strome, Brown, Waivers, Thornton, Edmundson and Kane

Jets awaiting COVID results

Frank Seravalli: After the original report that the Winnipeg Jets were expecting to receive some more positive COVID tests, they could be now receiving some good news on that front. The majority of the roster could be eligible to play in their home opener tonight.

Strome still in COVID protocol

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said that Ryan Strome remains in COVID protocol.

Brown still in COVID protocol

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers Patrick Brown is still in COVID protocol. Coach Alain Vigneault said on Tuesday that they are hopeful that Brown can join the team on Saturday. If he’s cleared it’s not know if he’d be ready to play.

On waivers

Pat Steinberg: The Calgary Flames have placed forward Glenn Gawdin on waivers.

Thornton fined

NHL Player Safety: Florida Panthers Joe Thornton was fined $1,875 for slashing Tampa Bay Lightning Boris Katchouk

Edmundson will be away from the Canadiens for a while

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said that defenseman Joel Edmundson will be away from the team for an indeterminate amount of time.

Edmundson’s dad is battling lung cancer and not doing well. Bergevin told Edmundson that “family comes first.”

Sharks options for Kane

TSN: San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is eligible to return from his suspension on November 30th. Since his contract is not eligible to be terminated, Chris Johnston on what options the Sharks may have.