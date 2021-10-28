NHL News: Joel Quenneville Resigns as the Florida Panthers Head Coach

Florida Panthers: Head coach Joel Quenneville resigned following his meeting with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly earlier today.

Statement from Panthers President and CEO Matt Caldwell.

“After the release of the Jenner & Block investigative report on Tuesday afternoon, we have continued to diligently review the information within that report, in addition to new information that has recently become available. It should go without saying that the conduct described in that report is troubling and inexcusable. It stands in direct contrast to our values as an organization and what the Florida Panthers stand for. No one should ever have to endure what Kyle Beach experienced during, and long after, his time in Chicago. Quite simply, he was failed. We praise his bravery and courage in coming forward.”

Frank Seravalli: Andrew Brunette will take over as the Panthers interim Coach.

Chris Johnston: Statement from Joel Quenneville.

“With deep regret and contrition, I announce my resignation as head coach of the Florida Panthers.

I want to express my sorrow for the pain this young man, Kyle Beach, has suffered.

My former team the Blackhawks failed Kyle and I own my share of that.

I want to reflect on how all of the this happened and take the time to educate myself on ensuring hockey spaces are safe for everyone.

Chris Johnston: Quenneville won’t face any punishment from the league at this time. If he’s later looking to get back into the league, he’ll need to get approval from the commissioner.