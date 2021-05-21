NHL News: John Tavares, Travis Green, and the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery Odds

Tavares out indefinitely with a concussion

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe confirms that John Tavares suffered a concussion last night.

Leafs PR: Statement from the Maple Leafs regarding Tavares.

“Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has been discharged from the hospital this morning. He was thoroughly examined and assessed by the neurosurgical team at St. Michael’s Hospital and the club’s medical director. He was kept overnight for observation and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team physicians. Tavares will be out indefinitely.”

John Tavares: “The support I’ve felt since last night cannot be put into words. I’m thankful to share that I’m back home and recovering. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, the Maple Leafs organization, Leafs Nation and the hockey community for being by my side.

Also, thank you to both medical teams, emergency services and everyone at St. Mike’s Hospital for their exceptional care to help me back on my feet.

I look forward to when I can wear the Maple Leaf on my chest again. Until then, I’ll be cheering on the boys along with Leafs Nation as we compete in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.”

Canucks extend Green

Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks have extended head coach Travis Green to multi-year contract extension.

“We are excited to have Travis Green continue to lead the Canucks as head coach and move forward from a challenging year to focus on future seasons,” said Benning. Our plan has always been to draft and develop a young core and surround them with supporting players who can help us win. We have some of the best young players in the NHL and I believe Travis is the right coach to help us achieve team success and a return to the playoffs.”

NHL Draft Lottery Odds

NHL.com: The 2021 NHL draft lottery will take place on June 2nd. The 2021 NHL draft will be held on July 23rd and 24th.

There are some changes to this year’s lottery – “the number of drawings was reduced from three to two. The first draw will determine which team receives the No. 1 pick and the second draw will determine which team gets the No. 2 pick.”

The Buffalo Sabres finished last and can now draft no lower than No. 3. Under the previous lotteries, the Sabres could fall to No. 4.

If the Arizona Coyotes win the lottery, there will be a redraw. The Coyotes lost their 2021 1st round pick for violating the NHL Combine Testing Policy.

1. Buffalo Sabres, 16.6 percent

2. Anaheim Ducks, 12.1 percent

3. Seattle Kraken, 10.3 percent

4. New Jersey Devils, 10.3 percent

5. Columbus Blue Jackets, 8.5 percent

6. Detroit Red Wings, 7.6 percent

7. San Jose Sharks, 6.7 percent

8. Los Angeles Kings, 5.8 percent

9. Vancouver Canucks, 5.4 percent

10. Ottawa Senators, 4.5 percent

11. Arizona Coyotes, 3.1 percent

12. Chicago Blackhawks, 2.7 percent

13. Calgary Flames, 2.2 percent

14. Philadelphia Flyers, 1.8 percent

15. Dallas Stars, 1.4 percent

16. New York Rangers, 1.0 percent