NHL News: Jonas Johansson, Anton Khudobin, Robby Fabbri and the Olympics

Waivers

David Dwork: The Florida Panthers have claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche.

Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News: The Dallas Stars put goaltender Anton Khudobin on waivers.

If he clears waivers the Stars will gain at least $1.125 million in salary cap space. He will still carry a $2.208 million cap hit. He’s under contract next season and has been a healthy scratch for the past eight games.

Stars GM Jim Nill said they waived Khudobin as they need the roster spot and that he has to play in some games.

Red Wings extend Fabbri

NHL.com: The Detroit Red Wings signed forward 25-year old Robby Fabbri to a three-year contract extension worth $4 million per season. He is in the last year of his two-year deal with a $2.95 million cap hit.

NHLPA talking Olympics

Emily Kaplan: The NHLPA is making calls this week to players who are under Olympic consideration to see where they sit. It is not going to be easy to get a consensus.

One player on players from his team: “I want to go no matter what. The Russians are going no matter what. But two guys already told their federations they’re iffy.”

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said that he’d need more info on the Olympic protocols but it would be an “honor” to be named to Team Canada.

” stay between 4 walls for 4-5 weeks by yourself over there, not come back to your team, not play for a month and not see your family…it’s something you have to take into consideration.”

Andy Strickland: “If #NHL players are required to quarantine for 3-5 weeks in Beijing at the 2022 Olympics, there is no chance #NHL players will be participating. And who can blame them. Some serious adjustments must be made to these guidelines.”