NHL News: Jonathan Toews and David Krejci

Jonathan Toews to take a year off

Jay Zawaski: Have been told that Jonathan Toews post was not about retiring from hockey. Have the understanding that Toews will take this season off and he’s hopeful to play in 2024-25.

Jonathan Toews: (on Instragram) “It’s hard to find words to describe the 16-year journey that has made this city my home.

Aside from the 3 Stanley Cups, the parades, and the countless memories made with my teammates, what is still most special to me was feeling a true connection to the people of this city.

To Blackhawks fans, it was surreal to witness and be a part of the revival of hockey in Chicago. There was nothing like the roar of the Madhouse when we scored a big goal to tie it or win it late in a game. As players, we tried to reciprocate that heart and soul energy we felt from you. I honestly believe it’s what made us so tough to beat in the later games of a playoff series. You are the best fans in the world, and I’m so thankful we shared so many special moments together.

To the Blackhawks Organization, the late Rocky, Danny and the Wirtz family, all of my coaches, GM’s, athletic and equipment trainers, strength coaches, scouting staff and all those that put it all together. It is not lost on me that all the work you do behind the scenes leads to all of our success on the ice. You showed up every day to help all of us achieve our dreams and for that I am forever grateful.

To my Blackhawks teammates, I consider you all lifelong friends and brothers. We share a bond that’s hard to break. Whether you reach the mountain top or not, we can all agree it’s grinding through the tough moments together that we’ll really miss.

To all of you I say, THANK YOU. You made my time here in Chicago unforgettable.”

Tazer

David Krejci thinking about playing in the World Championships

Sportsnet: David Krejci when asked about playing hockey again this season, though not in the NHL.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Reporter: “I can’t help but notice you said you retired from the NHL. Are you keeping the door open to play professionally in Europe or maybe to represent your country in International play? Is that something that’s still on the table?

Krejci: “Yeah, umm, it is. Like I said, I retired from NHL because I know my body can’t take the whole season. I think things I would have to get done which would involve surgeries, and at my age I’m not ready to do that. I don’t want to do that anymore.

But, yeah, this year the World Championships is in Prague, my hometown. I never played there. So that’s something, it’s kind of in the back of my head. But at the same time, I’m going to be with my family. I’m going to be here. I’m going to be celebrating Christmas here.

And if at some point around Christmas, I feel like, ‘let’s get ready,’ play a couple months somewhere in Europe, get ready for the World Championship. Get it done in two weeks. Come back home.

Yeah, that’s something I’m thinking about but if it happens, we’ll see. But I’m definitely not going to play anywhere the whole year. If I decide to, you know, keep going, it will definitely be after new years. But we’ll see what happens.