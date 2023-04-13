NHL News: Jonathan Toews final game in a Chicago Blackhawks jersey tonight

Chicago Blackhawks: Jonathan Toews’ last game in a Chicago Blackhawks jersey will be tonight.

Statement from GM Kyle Davidson.

“I’ve had a number of conversations with Jonathan Throughout the season about his future with the Blackhawks, and recently, we had the difficult conversation that we won’t be re-signing him this offseason.

Tonight will be his final game as a Blackhawks, and it was very important to us to be able to provide the proper send off for Jonathan and our fans.

He has done so much for this organization, and no matter where he plays next, we’re excited our fans get the chance to show Jonathan exactly how much he means to them.”

Mark Masters: Patrick Kane on Toews: “He’s a legend. I mean, he turned that franchise around. It’s pretty impressive what he’s done with his career, but just for that city … Great with the fans, great with the people. He was a guy that led our team so he’s a legend.”

“He’s had an amazing career. I really hope he enjoys tonight … & puts on a show for the fans because he gave a lot of people a lot of great memories.”

Ben Pope: Blackhawks GM Davidson said that decision to not bring Toews and Patrick Kane back next season is that he is looking to “clear the deck” for organic growth. This would allow new team leaders to emerge and to let the next wave of Blackhawks to enter like Kane and Toews did at the start of their careers.

Ben Pope: (personal commentary and not Davidson) “he’s not saying there won’t be any veteran leaders in the room — guys like Murphy, Tinordi, Tyler Johnson are that — but those three guys don’t vacuum up all the leadership like Kane and Toews did (through no fault of their own; they’re just icons).”

Mario Tirabassi: Toews will have played 1,204 games in a Blackhawks jersey.

3 Stanley Cups

1 Selke

1 Conn Smythe

1 Messier Leadership Award

4x All-Star

End of an era. Jonathan Toews will play his last game with the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. Toews was an elite two-way center in his prime years.