NHL News: Jordan Binnington, Gaining Revenue and Division Alignment

Blues extend Jordan Binnington

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have extended goaltender Jordan Binnington to a six-year contract worth $36 million, a $6 million salary cap hit.

The 27-year old has posted a 63-24-11 career record with a 2.38 goals-agents average and a .915 save percentage with eight shutouts.

Jeremy Rutherford: Binnington after signing the extension:

“Being on a competitive team was something that matters to me. I’m not looking to kind of crush the bank. It’s not all about money to me. At the end of the day, what you look back on and feel in your heart is the memories made … and being there for your teammates.”

Jordan Binnington, reportedly signed 6x~$6M by STL, was a solidly above-average to great goalie in his first two seasons with the Blues. Early this season he has been not so great so far. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/2WeX29cLgA — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 12, 2021

NHL gaining back revenue

David Pagnotta: “Lots of positivity surrounding the NHL lately. As Bettman said earlier, they’ve added 13 new corporate partners in recent months. They’ve recouped ~$100M in sponsorship revenue (plus makegoods, etc.). The ABC/ESPN deal cashes in between $400M-$420M annually.”

David Pagnotta: “They’re hopeful the 2nd national U.S. partner (assuming it’s just 2 total) brings in another $200M-$250M per year (we shall see). As well, I’m told more corporate sponsors are on the horizon, along with various other partnerships coming down the pike.

David Pagnotta: “Seattle’s final payment is still on schedule for some time next month. Hoping this momentum keeps going. We could all use more and more positivity out there.”

On division alignment for next season

TSN: Pierre LeBrun notes that when asked about divisional alignment for next season, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that more than likely they will be going back to the previous divisional setup.