NHL News: Jordan Kyrou, Evander Kane, and No Timelines for Ben Bishop and Jonathan Toews

Blues re-sign Kyrou

Puck Pedia: The St. Louis Blues have signed RFA forward Jordan Kyrou to a two-year deal with a $2.8 million cap hit.

The Blues now have $3.47 million in projected cap space with 21 players under contract.

Kane is on a voluntary leave from the HDA

Hockey Diversity Alliance: Statement on the allegations against Evander Kane.

“The Hockey Diversity Alliance is aware of the allegations against our colleague and friend Evander Kane and find them troubling. We take these accusations very seriously and we are committed to learning the truth.

“We fully believe in due process and fully respect the privacy of Mr. Kane and his family. In the meantime, Mr. Kane is on voluntary leave as an HDA board member as to not distract from our mission to eradicate systemic racism and intolerance in hockey.”

No timeline for Bishop

Matthew DeFranks: (last week) Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill on goaltender Ben Bishop: “Ben, there’s still no clear resolution to his health. He continues rehab, but there is no clear, as far as his injury, we don’t know when he’s going to play, if he plays. So, we decided we needed to make a decision. He’s still rehabbing.”

His plan is still to be ready sometime during the season, we don’t know when that’ll be. We thought it was too much of a risk to take a chance counting on him into the lineup right now.”

Sean Shapiro: A couple of sources have said that they are worried about Ben Bishop’s career. He was exposed for the expansion draft and the Stars signed Braden Holtby.

Sean Shapiro: It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Stars shop goaltender Anton Khudobin.

Saad Yousuf: “Now, IF Braden Holtby is signing on a cheap deal and IF Bishop is done and IF Khudobin gets traded, that’s $7.5 million of cap space created with a Oettinger-Holtby. But let’s see what happens.”

No timeline for Toews

Tracey Myers of NHL.com: There is still no timetable on when Chicago Blackhawks Jonathan Toews could return but GM Stan Bowman is optimistic he’ll suit up for them this season.

“Same answer I gave the other day which is, we’re all hopeful that he continues on his path and training and feeling better. Nothing’s derailed that,” Bowman said Monday. “But with what he’s gone through, we don’t know where it’s going to be. So here we are today, things are looking good and that’s our thought moving forward.”

Back on June 30th Toews tweeted.

“I just think there’s a lot of things that just kind of piled up where my body just fell apart. So what they’re calling it is chronic immune response syndrome, where I just couldn’t quite recover, and my immune system was reacting to everything I did, any kind of stress, anything that I would do throughout the day. It was always kind of a stress response.”