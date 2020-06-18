NHL News: Josh Anderson, Other Revenue Streams, and the Buffalo Sabres Let 22 In Total Go

Anderson out for first-round against the Maple Leafs

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson had surgery on March 2nd to repair a labral tear and was expected to be out for four to six months.

That recovery timeline would put a potential Anderson between early July and September. A source said earlier this week likely wouldn’t be able to return for the playoffs. The source added that his rehab is going well, but

“I would not expect him to be ready to play until after September, as recommended.”

It would take a first-round win against the Maple Leafs to Anderson to a potential shot at returning.

It’s not known if Anderson will show up for the start of training camp by July 10th. His agent Darren Ferris said that they’ll talk with the Blue Jackets and doctors before making a decision.

League may need to look at other revenue streams to soften the revenue hit

TSN: The NHL is a gate driven league and not having fans in the seats is really going to change their financials. The players and teams will feel the loss of revenue.

“I said seven weeks ago, if we lost this season and part of next season, I could foresee a $40 million salary cap,” he added. “I don’t think it’s going to get to that point. And I know one option that’s being discussed is deferral of some of these wages they’re paid and see what happens, and when the revenue bounces back they can get paid.”

Each time the Canadian dollar drops a penny to the U.S. dollar, it costs Canadian teams about $400,000.

Not knowing what next seasons’ financials and revenue are going to be like next year are slowing getting a CBA extension done.

“What’s the revenue going to be next year? If you tell me that, the bargaining’s pretty easy,” NHLPA executive director Don Fehr said. “If you don’t know that, it becomes a little more complicated.”

Irwin Kishner is a lawyer that works with several teams and leagues said the NHL may need to consider other revenue streams – tarping seats with sponsors logos, jerseys with sponsors, and maybe another World Cup of Hockey.

Sabres let go 22 staff in total

Frank Seravalli: The Buffalo Sabres ended up letting go 22 staff members on Tuesday. Their scouting staff of 21 is now at 7.

Lance Lysowski: After updating their staff directory, only six scouts remain – four amateur and two pro. Teemu Numminen resigned last month to spend more time with his family.

TSN Hockey: In the past nine seasons under owners Terry and Kim Pegula:

Six head coaches.

Four team presidents.

Three GMs.

Zero playoff berths.

Frank Seravalli: “Here’s the concerning part other teams’ staffers have mentioned: Will more #NHL teams now attempt to follow given uncertainty surrounding Covid? Not limited to 7 teams who might not play again until Jan. Some worried others will take notice – w/ most scouting work already done.”