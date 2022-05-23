NHL News: Kadri, Binnington, Sabres, Red Wings, Flames, Lightning and the Maple Leafs

Nazem Kadri getting threats

Akim Aliu: “Talked to @43_kadri about his inadvertent collision w Binnington. Naz has been subject to so many racist attacks and threats since last night that police had to be brought in. Racist attacks like this have no place in hockey and should be investigated and reported on.”

Peter Baugh: Statement from the Colorado Avalanche.

“The Avalanche organization is aware of threats made toward Nazem Kadri and is working with local law enforcement to investigate.”

No fines for Jordan Binnington

Jeremy Rutherford: Was told by the NHL that there won’t be any action against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington for the reported bottle-throwing incident after Game 3.

No discipline for Kadri

Adrian Dater: There was no supplementary discipline for Avs forward Nazem Kadri for his collision with Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Binnington is done for series

Elliotte Friedman: Blues goaltender Binnington is done for the remainder of the series against the Avs.

The Sabres sign Olivier Nadeau

Jourdon LaBarber: The Buffalo Sabres have signed 2021 fourth-round draft pick, 97th overall, forward Olivier Nadeau to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Red Wings sign Steven Kampfer

Puck Pedia: The Detroit Red Wings have signed 33-year-old defenseman Steven Kampfer to a one-year deal with a $750,000 salary cap hit.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $300,000 in the minors, and $325,000 guaranteed.

The Red Wings sign Taro Hirose

Cap Friendly: The Detroit Red Wings re-sign forward Taro Hirose to a two-year, two-way contract extension. Hirose was a pending group 6 UFA.

2022-23: $850,000 NHL salary, $325,000 in the minors with $350,000 guaranteed.

2023-24: $850,000 NHL salary, $350,000 in the minors with $375,000 guaranteed.

The Flames sign Ilya Nikolaev

Cap Friendly: The Calgary Flames signed forward Ilya Nikolaev to a three-year, entry-level deal.

2022-23: $750,000 salary and a $70,000 signing bonus.

2023-24: $775,000 salary and a $70,000 signing bonus.

2024-25: $775,000 salary and a $70,000 signing bonus.

The Lightning sign Jaydon Dureau

Puck Pedia: The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed 2020 fifth-round pick, Jaydon Dureau to a three-year, entry-level contract with a salary cap hit and AAV of $842,000.

2022-23: $750,000 salary, $75,000 signing bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $75,000 signing bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.

2024-25: $775,000 salary, $75,000 signing bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.

The Maple Leafs re-sign Mark Giordano

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed defenseman Mark Giordano to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $800,000.

Here are Giordano’s 2022 microstats courtesy of AllThreeZones. Doesn’t exactly love carrying the puck anymore but still a strong contributor moving the puck, working in the offensive zone, and defending against the rush. pic.twitter.com/DTc0xnOsAF — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) May 22, 2022



