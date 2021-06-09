NHL News: Kadri, Cassidy, Ritchie, Masterton Finalists and Injury Notes

Kadri’s suspension upheld

NHL PR: Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri appeal of his eight-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Justin Faulk was upheld by an independent arbitrator.

Kadri is eligible to return after Game 6 of the Avalanche’s series with the Vegas Golden Knights. (The series is 3-2 in favor of the Golden Knights)

Frank Seravalli: “In his ruling, NHL/NHLPA neutral arbitrator Shyam Das writes that Gary Bettman’s decision is supported by “substantial evidence” that the progressive discipline applied to Kadri was appropriate.’

Bruins coach fined $25,000

NHL PR: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was fined $25,000 for his comments made towards the official after Game 5 against the New York Islanders.

Greg Wyshynski: Cassidy’s comments on Monday.

“This is my take on it: We’re playing a team that has a very well-respected management and coaching staff. But I think they sell a narrative over there that it’s more like the New York Saints, not the New York Islanders,” Cassidy said following the Bruins’ 5-4 defeat that gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead in the second-round playoff series. “They play hard and they play the right way, but I feel we’re the same way. And the exact calls that get called on us do not get called on them, and I don’t know why.”

Oh when the saints go marching in, come on sing it with me. 🎶🎺. pic.twitter.com/eEFE4omhKY — ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ (@jennforhockey) June 8, 2021

Ritchie fined

NHL Player Safety: Boston Bruins forward Nick Ritchie was fined $5,000 for his elbow on New York Islanders Scott Mayfield.

Arthur Staple: “That’s three max fines for the team that’s getting screwed, with one minor penalty called on the three infractions.”

Masteron finalists

Frank Seravalli: Matt Dumba (Wild), Oskar Lindblom (Flyers) and Patrick Marleau (Sharks) have been named as the 2021 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy finalists.

Flyers sign Sandstrom

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have signed goaltender Felix Sandstrom to a one-year, two-way contract with a salary cap hit of $750,000.

Sandstrom spent the majority of last season with Lehigh Valley of the AHL.

NHL Injury Notes

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins defensemen Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller won’t be available for Game 6.

Fluto Shinzawa: It’s still not known if Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask will be able to go in Game 6 tonight.

Joe Haggerty: Bruins forward Curtis Lazar has been ruled out of tonight’s game. It is expected that Rask will be able to play.

Carolina Hurricanes: Forwards Vincent Trocheck and Nino Niederreiter returned to the lineup.

Tom Gulitti: New York Islanders forward Oliver Walstrom is still day-to-day with a lower-body injury and isn’t ready to play yet according to coach Barry Trotz.

Justin Emerson: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mattias Janmark returned to the lineup last night.