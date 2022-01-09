NHL News: Kane on Unconditional Waivers, In and Out COVID Protocol

Evander Kane on unconditional waivers

Sheng Peng: Statement from the San Jose Sharks.

“The San Jose Sharks have informed Evander Kane that he has been placed on unconditional waivers with intent to terminate his contract for breach of his NHL Standard Player Contract and for violation of the AHL COVID-19 protocols.”

Dan Milstein: (Kane’s agent) “We are aware of the Sharks’ decision to put Evander on waivers for contract termination. If he clears, we will file a grievance. The Sharks do not have sufficient grounds for taking this action.”

Sheng Peng: NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly: “I can say we are satisfied that they have adequate grounds to terminate.”

NHLPA: “We are aware of the San Jose Sharks’ stated intent to terminate Evander Kane’s contract. The NHLPA intends to challenge any such action by filing a grievance.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Several sources have said that while in AHL COVID protocol for 10 days he flew to Vancouver without medical clearance. He tested positive on December 21st and flew out on December 29th. He was also supposed to be back with the San Jose Barracuda on December 31st and didn’t return until January 6th.

This may end up going to an arbitrator.

When they are going through the grievance process, will he be allowed to sign with and play for another team?

Evander Kane, contract terminated by SJ, is a top six power forward who despite taking lots of penalties can play in all situations and produces reasonably well. Will that be enough for a team to take a shot on him? #SjSharks pic.twitter.com/GaQUegcu2a — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 8, 2022

In COVID protocol

Reid Wilkins: The Edmonton Oilers put Kailer Yamamoto, Evan Bouchard, Slater Koekkoek, Brendan Perlini and Ilya Konovalov into COVID protocol.

Florida Panthers: Patric Hornqvist was added to COVID protocol.

Nashville Predators: Filip Forsberg was put in COVID protocol.

New Jersey Devils: Nathan Bastian and Jesper Bratt were put in COVID protocol.

New York Rangers: Ryan Reaves was placed in COVID protocol.

Giana Han: The Philadelphia Flyers have placed Jackson Cates in COVID protocol.

Dan Kingerski: The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed Bryan Rust and Brock McGinn in COVID protocol.

Corey Masisak: San Jose Sharks Nick Bonino was put in COVID protocol.

Iain MacIntyre: “Re Canucks COVID/protocols quagmire: As US citizen, Boeser went home and will join team in FLA, Dickinson stayed in US and should be on trip, Pettersson will travel w team if he comes out of BC protocol, but Dowling+DiGiuseppe likely stuck w 14-day CAN govt QT. We think.”

Out of COVID protocol

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets Zach Werenski is out of COVID protocol.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild’s Brandon Duhaime is out of COVID protocol.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins forward Jeff Carter is out of COVID protocol and returned after missing three games.