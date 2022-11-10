NHL News: Kaprizov, Slafkovsky, Waivers, and Meyer-Crothers

Kirill Kaprizov fined

NHL Player Safety: Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov has been fined $5,000 for roughing Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.

Juraj Slafkovsky‘s contract begins

Cap Friendly: Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky played in his 10th game Tuesday night and his three-year entry-level deal officially kicks in. He’ll become an RFA after the 2024-25 season.

Juraj Slafkovsky suspended

NHL Player Safety: Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky has been suspended for two games for boarding Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff.

(Luff is out for 10 to 12 weeks)

Priyanta Emrith: Slafkovsky will forfeit $10,270.28 in salary, which will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

On waivers

Boston Bruins: The Bruins put defenseman Mike Reilly on waivers.

Ty Anderson: “If Reilly is claimed, Bruins can squeak under cap and activate McAvoy. If Reilly goes unclaimed, moving Forbort to LTIR will be next step. Kicking can down the road, essentially.”

Elliotte Friedman: The Ottawa Senators placed defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and goaltender Magnus Hellberg on waivers.

Steve Warne : “The Sens have placed defenceman Nikita Zaitsev on waivers. There’s no chance he’ll be claimed. He’s signed through next season at a cap hit of $4.5 million.”

: “The Sens have placed defenceman Nikita Zaitsev on waivers. There’s no chance he’ll be claimed. He’s signed through next season at a cap hit of $4.5 million.” Shawn Simpson: “Zaitsev on waivers. Another team is willing to put in a claim that’s on his 10 team no trade? Dorion is finally removing the player from the roster so Smith won’t use him anymore? What ever it is, this has been a terrible move from day 1, and a total waste of 4.5 million annually”

Statement from Isaiah Meyer-Crothers on Mitchell Miller