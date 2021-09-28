NHL News: Key Dates, Lundqvist, Eller, Vrana, Aston-Reese, PTOs, McIlrath and Greig Suspended

Chris Johnston: Some key dates for the upcoming season.

March 21: Trade deadline

May 2: First day of Stanley Cup Playoffs

June 30: Last possible day of Stanley Cup Playoffs

July 1: First buyout period opens

July 7-8: NHL draft

July 12: First buyout period ends

July 13: Free agency opens

Puck Pedia: “This Year’s Trade Deadline is 40 days from season end. With 200 season days, that’s 20% of season remaining. In a normal year, it’s 22% (41 of 186).

A $1M Player counts $200K towards new team’s cap (non LTIR teams) after deadline this year vs $220K in a standard year.”

Rangers to retire Henrik Lundqvist’s jersey

Mollie Walker: The New York Rangers will retire Henrik Lundqvist’s jersey on January, 28th, 2022.

Eller has a lower-body injury

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller left practice yesterday for precautionary reasons with a lower-body injury.

Tom Gulitti: Eller’s issue doesn’t seem serious. It’s something to watch though as Nicklas Backstrom is week-to-week with a hip issue.

Vrana sees a shoulder specialist

Max Bultman: Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana saw a specialist yesterday for his shoulder issue. Coach Jeff Blashill said that something flared up.

Zach Aston-Reese tests positive

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Zach Aston-Reese had tested positive for COVID. They are following NHL protocols.

Pens Inside Scoop: Sullivan: “I think our team overall has really done a great job with respect to this stuff. It’s remarkable to think that since the beginning of this pandemic, this is the first COVID case that we’ve had as a group. So we’re keeping our fingers crossed that it stops there.”

Brandon Crawley and Evan Cormier get a PTOs

Cap Friendly: The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Brandon Crawley to a PTO.

Cap Friendly: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed goaltender Evan Cormier to a PTO.

Dylan McIlrath suspended

NHL Player Safety: Washington Capitals defenseman Dylan McIlrath is suspended for two preseason and two regular season games for an illegal check to the head of Boston Bruins forward Steven Fogerty.

Ridley Greig suspended

Ottawa Senators forward Ridley Greig has been suspended for one preseason and one regular season game for cross-checking Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois.