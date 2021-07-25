NHL News: Kings, Blues, Penguins and the Avalanche

Kings re-sign Moore

TSN: The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Trevor Moore to a two-year contract with $3.75 million.

Moore is coming off career high in goals (10) and assists (13) in 56 games last season.

Puck Pedia: A $1.875 million cap hit for Moore.

2021-22: $1.5 million

2022-23: $2.25 million

Blues re-sign Walker

Puck Pedia: The St. Louis Blues have re-signed pending UFA forward Nathan Walker to a two-year contract with a $750,000 cap hit.

2021-22: $750,000 Salary, $300,000 Minors, $350,000 Guaranteed

2022-23: $750,000 Salary, $310,000 Minors, $350,000 Guaranteed

Penguins re-sign Bjorkqvist

Puck Pedia: The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Kasper Bjorkvist to a one-year deal.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $70,000 in the minors.

Johnson should be ready for next season and Makar’s big extension

Peter Baugh: Avs GM Joe Sakic believes that defenseman Erik Johnson will be healthy and able to start the season.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche GM Joe Sakic on Cale Makar‘s contract extension.

“We’re really excited about that. He’s a franchise defenseman.”

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Cale Makar’s six-year, $54 million contract extension. The contract doesn’t have any trade protection.

2021-22: $8 million

2022-23: $9 million

2023-24: $11 million

2024-25: $10.6 million

2025-26: $8.7 million

2026-27: $5.7 million + $1 million signing bonus

Elliotte Friedman: “Makar deal a real precedent-setter. Only two years of UFA taken up, so to get to that number doesn’t happen. But, he’s a phenomenal player and a future Norris winner, so no one’s going to be arguing against it.”