NHL News: Kings Madden Has Surgery, Senators To Re-sign Tierney, and Hanzal Retires

Madden has surgery

Jack Harris: Los Angeles Kings forward Tyler Madden had surgery yesterday to repair a broken finger on his left hand.

Madden has been on loan with a German team when he suffered the injury. He’s expected to be ready for the start of the season.

Senators agree to terms with Tierney

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators have agreed to sign forward Chris Tierney to a two-year deal with a $3.5 million annual average value.

He’ll get $2.8 million this upcoming season and $4.2 million in 2021-22 when the deal is made official.

“This guy is a legitimate NHL player,” colour analyst Ray Ferraro said on his hit with TSN 1200 Monday. “He can play a little bit around your lineup. He’s responsible and he gives some cushion to all these young guys they’re trying to play around him.”

The Senators continue to monitor the market for depth down the middle. Tim Stuetzle will start his NHL career on the wing before shifting to center.

The Sens now have a projected salary cap hit of about $67.1 million.

Hanzal retires

NHL.com: 33-year old forward Martin Hanzal has retired from the NHL.

Hanzal has a history of back injuries and has undergone three surgeries. His last game was back on December 23rd of 2018.

“It’s a little bit of a relief because the last couple of years I wasn’t sure if I’d play another NHL game or be healthy again, so now it’s official: I am retired from the NHL,” Hanzal told AZ Coyotes Insider on Sunday. “If I was healthy, I would probably still be playing, but after three back surgeries, and especially after the last one, I just can’t do it anymore. I was doing everything I could after this last one, and it took me a year to get back on the ice.

“When I went to see the doctor again, it was either do another surgery or be done playing. Even the doctor said, ‘We’re not sure another surgery will help.’ I still have a long life ahead of me. I don’t want to do another surgery when it’s not 100 percent sure it will even help.”