NHL News – Klingberg, McGill, and Tippett Ink Deals

The Devils Hire Ryan McGill

Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com via Twitter: The New Jersey Devils have hired Ryan McGill to be the assistant coach that replaces Alain Nasreddine. McGill will be in charge of the Devils’ defense and penalty kill. It is that penalty kill which suffered early in the 2021-22 season along with so many untimely defensive breakdowns.

McGill comes from the Vegas Golden Knights where he was an assistant on a team that made the playoffs four straight times before last year. When Vegas purged Peter DeBoer from their staff, the Golden Knights cleaned out his entire staff. McGill was a former OHL coach of the year as well.

Anaheim Signs John Klingberg

Kevin Weekes via Twitter: This would be later confirmed by several others including Eric Stephens. John Klingbergindeed signed a one-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks for $7 million. Unfortunately for the former Dallas Stars’ defenseman, the free agent market dried up.

Anaheim had been trying to get to the salary cap floor and this deal helps in that quest. Also, the Ducks get a roving defenseman that can attack up the ice. General Manager Pat Verbeek has assembled a roster that at least will be competitive. Verbeek left some options too.

A further breakdown of the deal shows that, according to CapFriendly, Klingberg will not get any bonuses of any kind. He does have a full no-trade clause until January 1st, 2023. After that, it becomes a ten team no-trade list.

Klingberg turning 30 on August 14th did not help. He sought after a long-term deal but those are tougher to come by. This gives Anaheim time and Klingberg as well.

Owen Tippett Stays with Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers via Twitter: Chuck Fletcher signed Owen Tippett to a new two-year deal on Friday. This will pay Tippett $1.25 million this season and then $1.75 million for 2023-24. The winger played more than 15 minutes a night for the Philadelphia Flyers.

An expected increased role is likely. Tippett had ten goals and 11 assists in 63 games. Lastly, there are no modified trade clauses to the deal.