NHL News: Knight, Holtz, Cuylle, Kyubushkin, Nylander, Hagel, Luongo and Lucic

First NHL game coming tonight?

Elliotte Friedman: Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville said that there is a good chance that goaltender Spencer Knight makes his first NHL appearance tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Devils sign Holtz

Puck Pedia: The New Jersey Devils have signed 2020 first-round draft pick Alexander Holtz to a three-year, entry-level contract that kicks in next year.

He’ll have a $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $80,000 in the minors and $850,000 “A” performance bonuses.

He’ll carry a $925,000 salary cap hit and an AAV of $1.775 million.

Rangers sign Cuylle

New York Rangers: The New York Rangers have signed 2020 second-round pick Will Cuylle to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Kyubushkin on his one-year deal

Alex Kinkopf: Arizona Coyotes Ilya Kyubushkin after signing his one-year contract extension with the team.

“I am very happy to re-sign with Coyotes. We have a great organization and I love my teammates and coaching staff. This is where I want to play and I’m looking forward to coming back next season.”

Nylander to miss tonight for being late?

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander was late for a team meeting yesterday and their team policy has him missing tonight’s game. Coach Sheldon Keefe said that the team will talk about it though.

Hagel held out last night

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel was held out of last night’s game as they were awaiting a COVID test result.

Luongo to be Team Canada GM

TSN Hockey: Hockey Canada will name Roberto Luongo as GM for Team Canada for the IIHF World Championships.

1,000 Games for Milan Lucic