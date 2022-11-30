NHL News: Kris Letang expected to be able to continue playing hockey after his second stroke

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins announced that defenseman Kris Letang suffered a stroke on Monday but is not experiencing any lasting effects. He will undergo more tests this week. They don’t believe that it is career threatening.

“Kris reported symptoms to the training staff on Monday and was immediately taken to the hospital for testing,” said Hextall. “The test results were shocking to hear, but we are grateful that Kris is doing well. We are thankful to the medical staff and the physicians at UPMC. He is a warrior on the ice, but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband and friend. His health is our number one priority.”

Back in 2014, Letang missed two months after suffering a stroke.

“I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn’t right,” said Letang. “While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am okay. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon.”

Josh Yohe: “Kris Letang said he was having a migraine on Monday. Called Chris Stewart. Decision was made to take him to hospital, where it was discovered he had a stroke.”

Seth Rorabaugh: Letang joking with GM Hextall on Tuesday night: “When can I skate?”

Pittsburgh Penguins: (thread) Comments from GM Hextall:

“When Sully came into the locker room last night to let the team know, Kris came into the room. He wants to assure everybody that he’s doing as well as possible… Thus far, everything is looking as positive as it could be.”

“I’m shocked at how well he’s doing emotionally and how well he seems to be taking it. This is much less severe than what happened 8 years ago. There’s a lot of comfort in that.”

“We will do as many tests as we need to do. First and foremost, this is about the person, the father, and the family member. The hockey player and Pittsburgh Penguin is secondary. He’s a terrific human being and one tough SOB.”