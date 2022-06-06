NHL News: Kuemper, Kadri, Burakovsky, Strome, Kane, and Bergeron

Injured Avs

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper was on the ice for the Avs optional practice.

Ken Wiebe: Kuemper was taking more shots at practice and seems to be progressing well.

Gene Principe: Had been told that Avs forward Nazem Kadri was seen wearing a soft cast on his right wrist.

Mike Chambers : Avs coach Jared Bednar on Kadri: “He’s out — he’ll be out for the series at least, if not longer. The hit is the most dangerous hit in hockey.”

Ken Wiebe: Avs forward Andre Burakovsky (foot) was moving around pretty good yesterday at their optional skate and could return for Game 4.

Ryan Strome leaves early

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant didn’t have an update on forward Ryan Strome after the game yesterday but said they should know more today.

Ryan Strome to the locker room: pic.twitter.com/bXOy3Le84Q — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) June 5, 2022

Evandar Kane suspended

NHL Player Safety: Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane has been suspended for one game for boarding Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri.

Patrice Bergeron takes home another Selke

Chris Johnston: It was Bergeron’s fifth career Selke Trophy for the forward who “demonstrates the most skill in the defensive component of the game.”

J Fresh Hockey: “In the past 11 seasons, 1732 Selke ballots have been submitted. Patrice Bergeron’s name has been on 1605 (92.7%) of them, and he was ranked 1st on 749 (43.2%) of them.”