NHL News: Kuznetsov, Golden Knights, Kekalainen, and Player Signings

Kuznetsov has twice tested positive

Stephen Whyno: Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov said it was the second time that he tested positive for the COVID and that is why he had a long stint on the COVID protocol list.

Stephen Whyno: Kuznetsov after missing over two weeks with the second bout of COVID: “It’s funny, they said it’s not a lot of people get it twice, so it wasn’t easy to be in hockey shape right away after you sit in a house.”

Golden Knight had nine false positives

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said they have nine false positives COVD tests on Wednesday.

Kekalainen extended

Columbus Blue Jackets: GM and alternate governor Jarmo Kekalainen signed a contract extension through 2024-25.

Player Signings

Ansar Khan: The Detroit Red Wings have signed 2020 third-round pick, defenseman Eemil Viro to a three-year entry-level contract.

Murray Pam: The Ottawa Senators forward Clark Bishop signed a one-year, two-way deal.

He’ll get $800,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the AHL.

Micheal Augello: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed goaltender Erik Kallgren. The 24-year old Kallgren signed a two-year, two-way deal at $750,000 per season.

He briefly played in North America last season and for Vaxjo of the SHL.