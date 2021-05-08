NHL News: Kuznetsov, Samsonov, Wilson, Panarin, McCormick and MacEwen

Kuznetsov and Samsonov on the COVID list

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov were added to the NHL COVID protocol related absence list.

Wilson and Ovechkin reached out to Panarin

TSN: Tom Wilson said that he reached out to Artemi Panarin after their incident on Monday.

“I think he’s a player that’s great for the game. He’s a great personality. He’s a heck of a player, and I like battling against him,” Wilson told reporters. “I just wanted to send him a text and check in.”

Darren Dreger reported on Insider Trading this week that both Wilson and Alex Ovechkin reached out to Panarin.

“Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals both reached out to the New York Rangers’ Artemi Panarin just to make sure he was okay after Monday’s collection of incidents,” Dreger said Thursday on Insider Trading. “This isn’t unusual despite what some may think of Wilson. He did want to make sure that Panarin was okay, because that did not go the way that Wilson was hoping. Both guys checked in on Panarin — and it sounds like Panarin will indeed be fine. “This is evidence that the villain of the week, Wilson, does in fact have a heart.”

McCormick to waivers

TSN: The Carolina Hurricanes have put forward Max McCormick on waivers. He had played in 10 games for the Hurricanes this season and scored two goals.

MacEwen suspended

NHL player safety: Vancouver Canucks forward Zack MacEwen was suspended for one game for kneeing Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.