NHL News: Lady Byng, Currie, Carlo, Trocheck, Wahlstrom, Savard and Stastny

Lady Byng finalists

Chris Johnston: The Lady Byng Trophy finalists are Auston Matthews, Jaccob Slavin and Jared Spurgeon.

First female drafted to the OHL

TSN: Taya Currie became the first female ever drafted in the OHL Priority Selection draft.

The 16-year old goaltender was drafted 267th overall in the 14th round by the Sarnia Sting.

Monon Rheaume played one game for Trois-Rivieres of the QMJHL in 1991-92. Shannon Szabados played one game the Tri-City American of the WHL in 2003-04.

NHL Injury Notes

Matt Porter: Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo missed last night’s game and remains day-to-day according to coach Bruce Cassidy.

Michael Smith: Carolina Hurricanes forward Vincent Trocheck missed his second consecutive game with a lower-body injury.

Forward Warren Foegele returned to the lineup.

Brian Compton: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that forward Oliver Wahlstrom could play at some point in this series.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard returned to the lineup.

Sara Orlesky: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said that forward Paul Stastny traveled with the team to Montreal but they aren’t sure if he’ll be able to play in Game 3 or 4.