NHL News: Lafleur, Waivers, Dufour, 2022 NHL Draft, Global Series, Coyotes Pricing, and the Board of Governors Meeting

Guy Lafleur passes

Montreal Gazette: Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur passes away at the age of 70.

On waivers

Renaud Lavoie: The New York Islanders have placed Grant Hutton on waivers.

Islanders sign William Dufour

Cap Friendly: The New York Islanders have signed 2020 5th round draft pick, 152nd overall, forward William Dufour to a three-year entry-level deal with an $859,000 cap hit.

2022-23: $750,000 salary and a $92,500 signing bonus

2023-24: $775,000 salary and a $92,500 signing bonus

2024-25: $775,000 salary and a $92,500 signing bonus

Russian players won’t be banned from the 2022 NHL draft

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said the NHL won’t ban Russian players from the draft but wonders if it will hurt their draft stock.

“I guess the other thing that we’ll have to keep an eye on is whether some of those Russian prospects are downgraded in the eyes of some NHL teams when the draft arrives. I’ve talked to a few scouts in front offices that are having that internal dialogue, but for now and I don’t think it’s going to change – Russian players absolutely allowed to be drafted.”

The 2022 NHL Global Series

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: The NHL announced their plans for a 2022 NHL Global Series for next year involving the Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Two exhibition games will be played and four regular-season games.

The Predators and Sharks will play two regular-season games on October 7th and 8th at the 02 Arena in Prague.

The Predators will have an exhibition game against the Swiss National team on October 3rd in Bern, Switzerland. The Sharks will have an exhibition game on October 4th against Eisbaren Berlin of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga in Berlin.

The Blue Jackets and Avalanche will play two regular-season games on November 4th and 5th in Tampere Finland.

Not going to be cheap to watch Coyotes games

Get your 2022-23 Arizona Coyotes season tickets! pic.twitter.com/PgTZrHCZ1K — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 21, 2022

Board of governors meeting in June

TSN: The NHL board of governors will meet again in mid-June according to Pierre LeBrun, and although an agenda hasn’t been put together yet, it’s shaping up to be an interesting one.

“… the state of the Ottawa Senators ownership will be of interest to a lot of governors I talked to today: What happens next after the passing of Eugene Melynk? The Arizona Coyotes playing in a 5,000-seat rink next year – that’s of interest to a lot of governors. Other items as well, but those certainly would be the big two.”