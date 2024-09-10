NHL News: Leafs, Kraken, Flames, Predators, and Canucks

The Toronto Maple Leafs re-sign Nick Robertson

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed RFA forward Nick Robertson to a one-year, $875,000 contract.

Puck Pedia: The Maple Leafs now have $400,000 in projected salary cap space with 22 players under contract – 13 forwards, seven defense and two goalies.

Nick Robertson, signed 1x$0.8M by TOR, is a young sniper who’s put the puck in the net at one of the most efficient rates in the league while playing sheltered fourth line minutes. Plays at a high pace despite below-average skating. Should get a bigger shot this year. pic.twitter.com/zZxcvZ3cl0 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 10, 2024

NHL Rumors: Are the New York Rangers and Igor Shesterkin Talking Contract Extension?

The Seattle Kraken extend Adam Larsson

Darren Dreger: The Seattle Kraken extended defenseman Adam Larsson to a four-year deal with a $5.25 million cap hit. He’ll have $4 million signing bonus.

Adam Larsson is a strong defensive stopper, but $5.25M already feels rich for what he offers as a second pair guy. For someone who will be 33 in his first year of the deal, this contract very likely won’t age well. pic.twitter.com/l8OLOjD3bS — dom (@domluszczyszyn) September 10, 2024

Adam Larsson has re-signed with the Seattle Kraken to a four-year extension with an AAV of $5.25M. Larsson is 31 years old defenseman who played 1st pair minutes in the last season. Larsson was bad offensively & average defensively. I don’t like this deal at all. pic.twitter.com/zXwIvjQGHZ — Rono (@RonoAnalyst) September 10, 2024

The Calgary Flames sign Jarred Tinordi

Puck Pedia: The Calgary Flames have signed defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a one-year.

He’ll get $800,000 in the NHL, $350,000 in the minors with $425,000 guaranteed.

The Nashville Predators re-sign Marc Del Gaizo and Juuso Parssinen

Puck Pedia: The Nashville Predators have re-signed RFA defenseman Marc Del Gaizo to a one-year deal.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the minors.

Del Gaizo will be Group 6 UFA after the season if he doesn’t play in 71 NHL games.

Nashville Predators: The Predators have re-signed forward Juuso Parssinen to a one-year, $775,000 contract.

Dan Vladar should be ready for Flames camp

Jason Gregor: Kevin Woodley on Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar: “I’ve heard Vladar has been skating for the past few weeks and looks to be on track from his hip surgery and be ready for camp. Which is important as I think it wouldn’t be wise to put all the responsibility on Dustin Wolf. Too much too soon isn’t great for most goalies.”

NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, and the New York Rangers

Slow and steady for Thatcher Demko

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal said that Vancouver Canucks are still looking around the goalie market. On goaltender Thatcher Demko: “I’ve been told this on Demko, he’s making progress, it is slow and steady..”

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on Demko: “ I do believe the #Canucks are not panicking, he is not out for like a half a season, he may not be ready for the start of the season.”